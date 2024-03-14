TIMING: Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes possible this evening

The Miami Valley will see another round of severe storms this evening and they bring with them the possibility of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney continues to track this system and will have updates later today at 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. on News Center 7.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued for entire region; Severe storms with strong winds, hail and tornadoes possible

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire region through midnight.

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

The sunshine and clear skies will allow us to destabilize a bit before more storms fire across Indiana around 6 p.m.

These storms may be discrete and become severe rather quickly as they move east toward us.

There is a risk of large hail to at least 1″ in diameter, damaging winds to 60 mph, and a few tornadoes.

Storms will move through the Miami Valley through 10 p.m. tonight before transitioning to leftover rain showers.

Remain weather aware and know your action plan should tornado warnings be issued.

Storm Center 7 will continue to track this storm.