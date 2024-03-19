Timeshare-exit business ordered to repay Wisconsin customers, fined $2.5 million

The owners of a company that said it would help people get out of timeshare agreements were hit with a $2.5 million penalty for violating state law in its marketing and must repay Wisconsin residents who did business with them.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the judgment last week and detailed how the company, RSI LLC, sent roughly 17,000 illegal mailers to residents in the state. RSI’s owners, Philip Russell Turner II and Burton Cummings, were found liable for the violation.

The Missouri-based company’s roughly 17,000 mailers were marketed to Wisconsin residents “in an attempt to lure them to in-person sales presentations for expensive ‘timeshare exit’ services,” a news release announcing the judgment said. Those who attended and purchased their services faced upfront fees.

The state DOJ began the court case in August 2022 after a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The mailers — which Turner and Cummings oversaw — violated the law in several ways, according to a judgment from Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper.

Among them was that the mailers didn't disclose the types of services provided, used fictitious names and suggested that the recipients were specifically selected for the offer when they were not.

“These representations — that the recipient was determined to qualify for services, the artificial deadline, the reference number, and the fictitious business names — created the false impression that an entity with particular knowledge about the recipient’s timeshare had specially identified the recipient,” the judgment reads. “In truth, RSI sent out the Mail Solicitations widely and repeatedly without knowing anything about the recipient or whether the recipient even owned a timeshare.”

The two also failed to supply the state with documents, missed a court date, destroyed evidence after receiving notice of legal proceedings and missed a November court hearing, according to the judgment.

Over $20,000 will go directly to three families, who will receive reimbursements between $4,350 and $8,350. The judgment also requires the two to repay any Wisconsin resident who can prove in the next five years that they purchased services from the defendants.

The two are also required to notify the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection if they want to sell or market timeshare-exit services in Wisconsin again.

Those who paid money to the defendants can contact the state Department of Justice’s Public Protection Unit at 608-266-1852 or via email at consumerprotection@doj.state.wi.us for information on a refund.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Timeshare-exit firm must repay Wisconsin customers, fined $2.5 million