Times Square, protests, Weiner and more — it happened today: May 19 in pictures

Richard Rojas appears during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court for mowing down Times Square pedestrians with his car; a Kashmiri boy shields himself with plywood from stones and glass marbles during a protest in Srinagar; Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner exits U.S. Federal Court in New York City. These are some of the photos of the day. (Photos: AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.