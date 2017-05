Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Richard Rojas allegedly drove his car onto a Times Square sidewalk, killing one person and injuring 22 others. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.