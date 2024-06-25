Times Square CD seller indicted in machete attack on rival

A Times Square CD seller has been indicted on charges he used a machete to brutally slash a rival vendor last month, slicing through leg muscles and nerves and chopping off part of a pinkie finger.

Ove Williams, 36, waged bloody war during an argument with another CD seller in Times Square on May 30 — hacking at the 32-year-old victim so fiercely the man needed several hours of surgery — prosecutors said Monday.

The turf war over who can sell where broke out on W. 45th St. and Broadway at about 1 p.m., witnesses previously told the Daily News.

Cops arrested Williams on June 4 and on Monday, he was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on felony assault and other charges.

The victim’s arteries, nerves and muscles in his left leg and shin were completely severed, and the muscle and tissue of his right leg were cut, according to prosecutors in Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office.

The attack was caught on video that shows Williams raising a machete above his head and swinging it at the victim as he’s on the ground, Assistant D.A. Keiran Hall said at the suspect’s initial criminal court arraignment.

Williams has two pending assault cases in Brooklyn, and the attack came just two days after he was busted on petit larceny charges for stealing a victim’s wallet in Midtown Manhattan, Hall said. In one of the Brooklyn cases, he’s accused of beating his 11-year-old son with a belt.

After his arrest, Williams told police, “I don’t know what to say about that situation. I don’t have any beefs. I am a father of three. I just mind my business. I am a man at the end of the day. I am not out there bugging the f— out,” according to court filings.

Police arrested three men who fled the scene after the attack, but prosecutors later declined to prosecute them.

An eyewitness also picked the wrong person out of a photo array and the victim has not been cooperating with authorities, his lawyer, Kristin McAlpin of the New York County Defender Services, said in court.

Williams remains held on Rikers Island on $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.