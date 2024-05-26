What times do Memorial Day parades start in the Twin Tiers?

(WETM) — Communities across the Twin Tiers will be honoring fallen service members with parades on Monday, May 27.

A list of which communities will be holding Memorial Day parades in 2024 and what times the parades will start can be found below.

Chemung County

City of Elmira: 9:30 a.m. The route is different than usual due to roadwork. The parade will start on West Washington Avenue at College Avenue/Park Place, travel west towards Davis Street, travel North on Davis Street, and end at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Elmira Heights: 11 a.m. The parade will start on Oakwood Avenue at West Eighth Street, turn east down West 13th Street, turn north on Prescott Avenue, and end at the Elmira Heights American Legion.

Horseheads: 2 p.m. Staging will take place on West Broad Street. The parade will end at the Horseheads American Legion.



Steuben County

Painted Post: 10 a.m. The parade will start on West High Street, travel down Charles Street, turn southeast down West Water Street, turn northeast on North Hamilton Street, turn west on West High Street, and end at Steuben Street.

Avoca: 10 a.m. The parade is hosted by the Avoca chapter of the American Legion. Staging will start at 9:30 at the Haines Air Strip, and the parade will start at 10 a.m. sharp. A commemorative program will immediately follow the parade at the Gazebo Park.

Savona: 11 a.m. The lineup will start at Campbell-Savona Elementary School at 10 a.m. A service at Seamans Cemetery will follow the parade.

Addison: 10 a.m. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Addison Middle/High School.

Hornell: 9:30 a.m. The parade begins on Bank Street. Ceremonies will follow at the Veterans Memorial on Broadway Mall.

Prattsburgh: 10 a.m. The parade will follow a different route this year. The parade will start at Prattsburgh Central School, go down Main Street, go east on Mechanic Street, go up Allis Street, go west on Howe Street, and end at Town Square Park.



Tioga County, Pa.

Knoxville: 1:30 p.m. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. behind the Community Building. The parade will end at Knoxville Cemetery, and a service will begin at 2 p.m. at the cemetery.

Millerton: 11 a.m. A memorial service at Houser Park will immediately follow the parade. Check Facebook for any weather-related updates.

Westfield: 9 a.m. The parade will start at the Electri-Cord parking lot, go west on Main Street, and end at the Krusen Cemetery. A service at the cemetery will follow the parade.



Bradford County

Athens: 10 a.m. The parade will start at Satterlee Street and travel down Main Street.



