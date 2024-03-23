What Times-Call readers said this week

Mar. 23—Here is a selection of comments on stories posted by the Times-Call on its Facebook page March 16-22.

Boulder removed makeshift dog memorial at Coot Lake, community members replaced it

Stuart Willner: Boulder is the rectum of the USA.

David Swenson: Glad to hear it was replaced by caring community members!

Lacey Story: Leave no trace.

Zachary Sylvester Nason: Shouldn't have been touched in the first place. Don't forget to vote!

Colorado's first Buc-ee's opens its doors with Texas brisket, beaver nuggets and super-clean restrooms

Christopher Antonucci Goffredo: Nothing good comes from Texas.

Brett Jones: I'm glad I'm on vacation this week and don't have to drive by the mess that I'm sure will be going on at that exit. Poor Loaf 'N Jug.

Jam Ros: I will literally never give them a penny — the beautiful open space this ugly Texan garbage destroyed doesn't deserve a cent from me.

Ericteh Mill: Trying to bring that good ol' Texas obesity here.

Longmont police shoot man suspected of armed robbery

Brenda E Kelley: Play dumb games and see what happens.

Colorado mountain snowpack: 'We're sitting pretty right now'

Todd Zwetzig: Praise God for his provisions for us.

NextLight to expand beyond Longmont city limits

Steve Jones: Please bring NextLight to Mead!

Kathy Waugh Bergren: We're by the airport, and we'd love to have it!

Cathy Beaty: Well, how about this service more in Longmont? I can't get it, and I live by the airport area.

CU to consider banning concealed carry on all campuses

James Herring: Wasn't that ruled as unconstitutional just a few years ago?

John Sorenson: They don't care about the Constitution.

Red Rocks sells more White Claw than anywhere in the U.S.

Porter Dee: Only because it's the only gluten-free option.

Rockit Nickolas Donald Selman: Who cares? I thought this was a Longmont newspaper. Must be a slow day.

Xcel Energy customers may see slight drop in gas rates, small rise in electric bills

Stephen Holguin: Conveniently as furnaces transition to AC units with the season.

Karlyn Erner Martinez: Solar panels.

Deion Sanders to deliver closing keynote address at CU Boulder Conference on World Affairs

Robert Cooper: I don't think football qualifies as world affairs.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office to host 'Comedy for a Cause'

Danny Tangelo: This sounds great but suggests that cops don't have good medical benefits.

Kate Rosato: Vinnie Montez is hilarious!

Colorado lawmakers' ban on so-called assault weapons is finally advancing after hitting a roadblock last year

David Swenson: Wasting time and our money to come up with a law that the Supreme Court will invalidate. Get the blue out of (Colorado) politics.

Sam Izdat: Unconstitutional.

Camille Accountius: Will this be another 9-0 success?

Lance Cayko: Ban every single gun and make sure that all of them are taken away by force, door to door!

Steve Stom: "So-called." Tell me you're biased without saying you're biased.

Man accused of shooting ex-wife in Longmont prior to police chase

Priscilla Nicole Tansy: All I can think about is the children. I can't even begin to fathom how traumatic this was for them! Sending prayers to the family. Hoping their mother is OK!

Jennifer Rousseau: Those poor babies. I hate that they had to witness this.

Sheila Rossow: Why in 2024 do we have to put up with violent men?

Longmont police notes: Menacing on Main Street

Jeff Noonan: Staying classy, Longmont.

Workers start building 19th Street underpass in Boulder

Travis Harrison: Nice second gen.

English development teachers in Colorado feel overwhelmed amid influx of students new to the country

David Svrjcek: I am sure it's challenging but worth the effort. Problem is we don't really value our teachers and consider (supporting) them.

Hans Hart: None of the border agents speak Mandarin.

Casa Bonita's 50th birthday: From a $3.45 dinner to a $40 million renovation

Jim Perez: It was a delight to roam these hallowed halls once again!

Week in art: Queer-owned Kin Studio and Gallery opening its doors in Boulder April 1

Steven South: Oh thank goodness we know it's queer owned. That way we can make sure to treat it differently than other art studios. Ya know, rather than it making no difference whatsoever what the sexuality, race, creed or religious beliefs are of the ownership.