Timeline of totality: Find out when the phases of the solar eclipse will be near your area

Erie County is counting down the days until April 8 for the solar eclipse.

Here is when you can expect the eclipse phases in your area Monday.

Erie

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:27 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:50 p.m.

Lawrence Park

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:27 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Eclipse ends:4:30:50 p.m.

Wesleyville

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:27 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Eclipse ends:4:30:50 p.m.

Harborcreek

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:27 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Eclipse ends:4:30:50 p.m.

North East

Partial phase begins: 2:03:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:45 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 42 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31 p.m.

Wattsburg

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:53 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 19 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31 p.m.

Waterford

Partial phase begins: 2:02:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:36 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 21 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:50 p.m.

McKean

Partial phase begins: 2:03:03 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:16 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 36 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Edinboro

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:23 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 19 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Fairview

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:04 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 42 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Avonia

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:02 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 44 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Lake City

Partial phase begins: 2:02:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:56 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 44 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Girard

Partial phase begins: 2:02:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Platea

Partial phase begins: 2:02:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 38 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Cranesville

Partial phase begins: 2:02 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 35 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Albion

Partial phase begins: 2:02 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:55 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 35 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Springboro

Partial phase begins: 2:02 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:57 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 25 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Conneautville

Partial phase begins: 2:01:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 18 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Pymatuning

Partial phase begins: 2:01:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:52 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 12 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:20 p.m.

Linesville

Partial phase begins: 2:01:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 7 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:20 p.m.

Harmonsburg

Partial phase begins: 2:01:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:11 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 59 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Partial phase begins: 2:02 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:29 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 40 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Conneaut Lake

Partial phase begins: 2:01:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:15 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 45 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:30 p.m.

Meadville

Partial phase begins: 2:02:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:32 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 39 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Kerrtown

Partial phase begins: 2:02 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:31 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 36 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Saegertown

Partial phase begins: 2:02:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:30 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Blooming Valley

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:45 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 34 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Woodcock

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:33 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 58 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Venango

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:30 p.m.

Totality duration: 3:03 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:30:40 p.m.

Cambridge Springs

Partial phase begins: 2:02:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:34 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 5 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:50 p.m.

Mill Village

Partial phase begins: 2:02:30 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:40 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 11 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:50 p.m.

Union City

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:55 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 5 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31 p.m.

Elgin

Partial phase begins: 2:03 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:05 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 59 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:10 p.m.

Corry

Partial phase begins: 2:03:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:18 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 52 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:10 p.m.

Columbus

Partial phase begins: 2:03:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:23 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 52 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:20 p.m.

Bear Lake

Partial phase begins: 2:03:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:30 p.m.

Totality duration: 2 minutes 55 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:20 p.m.

Sugar Grove

Partial phase begins: 2:03:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:50 p.m.

Totality duration: 2:36 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:31:30 p.m.

Russell

Partial phase begins: 2:03:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:18:25 p.m.

Totality duration: 1 minute 55 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:40 p.m.

Warren

Partial phase begins: 2:03:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:18:49 p.m.

Totality duration: 41 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:40 p.m.

Starbrick

Partial phase begins: 2:03:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:18:35 p.m.

Totality duration: 1 minute 16 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:40 p.m.

Youngsville

Partial phase begins: 2:03:30 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:18:10 p.m.

Totality duration: 1 minute 51 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:30 p.m.

Titusville

Partial phase begins: 2:02:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:58 p.m.

Totality duration: 47 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:10 p.m.

Conneaut, Ohio

Partial phase begins: 2:01:50 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:15:34 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 45 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30:10 p.m.

Ashtabula, Ohio

Partial phase begins: 2:01:20

Totality begins: 3:15:13 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 48 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:30 p.m.

Ripley, New York

Partial phase begins: 2:03:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:16:56 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 42 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:10 p.m.

Sherman, New York

Partial phase begins: 2:03:20 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:11 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 27 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:20

Chautauqua, New York

Partial phase begins: 2:03:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:22 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 27 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:30 p.m.

Westfield, New York

Partial phase begins: 2:03:40 p.m.

Totality begins: 3:17:09 p.m.

Totality duration: 3 minutes 42 seconds

Eclipse ends: 4:31:20 p.m.

Check out the 2024 solar eclipse map at data.GoErie.com to find out the time frame of your area.

