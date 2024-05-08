Timeline: Storms roll into Charlotte area, tornado warning issued for several counties

There’s a strong potential for storms over the Charlotte area Wednesday afternoon, and a severe thunderstorm watch was issued just after 10 a.m.

According to Severe Weather Center 9, the storms could start brewing in the western part of the state around noon, and they could bring damaging winds and a low risk of tornadoes throughout the day.

UPDATES:

3 p.m.: A tornado warning was issued for Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties until 3:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln County in NC until 3:45pm. — WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) May 8, 2024

2:30 p.m.: the first severe thunderstorm warning was issued for our area. That included Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties until 3:45 p.m.

TIMELINE:

Noon - 3 p.m.: Storms are expected to build up in the mountains of western North Carolina.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Severe storms will move to the Charlotte area, but the storms could last into Thursday morning.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Significant weather will move to the eastern part of the state and continue through the night.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team will be tracking the storms throughout the day, and we’ll update this article with new information when it’s available.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Charlotte and points east until 4 pm. No storms developing yet, but they'll fire up just after noon and become quite strong with a threat for damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can't be ruled out. Stay alert this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/G8reoViuaw — WSOCWeather (@WSOCWeather) May 8, 2024

