Timeline: Storms could bring hail, lightning to the Charlotte area

Clouds will start building over western North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, and thunderstorms could bring hail and lightning to the Charlotte area.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team is keeping track of the storms as they move into the area through the afternoon and evening.

TIMELINE:

2 to 3 p.m. Western counties near Asheville will start seeing storms build up.

3 to 4 p.m. Storms will move east toward Cleveland, Lincoln, and Gaston counties.

4 to 6 p.m. Hail and lightning are possible in the Charlotte metro area, along with heavy downpours.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Rainfall could cause flooding near you since the ground may be saturated from the rain earlier this week. Take care when driving and avoid water on the road during the evening commute.

Lightning could cause power outages and damage trees near you. Make sure you keep your cellphone charged, along with backup power and lighting sources. If you lose power, you can still stream our weather coverage with our apps.

Stick with Channel 9 and WSOCTV.com for updates throughout the afternoon. We’ll alert you to new thunderstorm warnings, flooding potential, road closures, and any areas to avoid due to damage.

(PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in Charlotte area on May 8, 2024)

