Timeline: When the solar eclipse will be visible in Baltimore

Marylanders may be able to catch a partial glimpse of the total solar eclipse set to cross North America on April 8. The moon will completely block the face of the sun, darkening the sky for those in the "path of totality," which includes some 31 million Americans across 15 states. The path of totality extends across the U.S. from Texas through Illinois and up into Buffalo, New York, before crossing into Maine. In Baltimore, we could start to see a partial eclipse around 2:05 p.m., with the mid-eclipse around 3:21 p.m. at 89.7% magnitude (the amount of the sun that will be covered). It's set to conclude in Baltimore around 4:33 p.m.

