TIMELINE: Line of strong storms arrives Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A storm system is approaching the Tampa Bay area from the west. The line of storms will arrive on Thursday.

Here is what to expect:

THURSDAY MORNING

Most of the Tampa Bay area should get to work and school before the storms arrive. It will be humid and gusty as the sun rises. The first storms arrive around 9 a.m.

THURSDAY MIDDAY

The line of storms pushes south through Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties between 9 a.m. and noon. The storms arrive in the I-4 region during lunchtime and linger through the middle afternoon.

The line of storms has the potential to produce severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and north of I-4 in the slight risk of severe weather. That is a 2 out of 5 on the threat risk.

The biggest concern is damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is possible. The threat of severe weather diminishes as the front pushes farther south.

While the flooding risk is low from downpours, some coastal flooding around high tide is possible. Otherwise, rainfall amounts will range from as high as 2.5 inches in the north to just a half inch farther south.

THURSDAY EVENING

The front pushes into South Florida before sunset, and drier air arrives. Humidity drops and clouds clear out quickly.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies are expected with slightly below-average highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.