Timeline of inauguration events Friday

Brandon Maly, 17, of Tampa and Dan Schramik of St. Petersburg, Fla. react to Donald Trump's appearance at a free concert on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Schramik was a co-chair to the Hillsborough County Donald Trump campaign and Brandon was an active participant in campaigning. Dan and Amy have been married for 48 years. This was the first time to get involved in a campaign. Maly is a senior at King High School in Tampa. (Charlie Kaijo/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

— 8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church

— 9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

— 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

— 10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

— 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

— 12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

— 12:54 p.m.: President's Room signing ceremony

— 1:08 p.m.: Luncheon

— 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

— 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

— 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway