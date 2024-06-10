TIMELINE: When to expect downpours in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After weeks of dry and hot weather, we finally have widespread chances for rain setting in overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. The downpours will build after midnight in Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, DeSoto, and Highlands counties.

After sunrise, the showers will begin to build northward into Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Polk counties. By the lunch hour, most areas to the south of I-4 will have seen rain.

Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties will miss out on most of the rain, but will still get swiped by a shower during the afternoon and evening.

That kicks off an “on again-off again” pattern of passing showers that carries through the next several days. Forecast models are showing the rainfall surging during the overnight and early morning hours, with bigger breaks in the rain in the middle of the day.

Sarasota and Manatee counties will see the most widespread, frequent, and heavy rain throughout the week.

Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco will see the least frequent, widespread, and heaviest rainfall. Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Polk will be right in the middle of the two.

So when does the wetter weather pattern end? Perhaps by the beginning of next week. Rain chances remain high through the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.