Timeline of Billy Payne's years as Augusta National chairman

FILE - In this Thursday, April 5, 2007, file photo, Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, left, stands with honorary starter Arnold Palmer before the first round of the 2007 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Payne announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that he is retiring as chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A look at key moments involving Billy Payne during his 11 years as chairman at Augusta National Golf Club:

1989 — Plays Augusta National for the first time as a guest of Charlie Yates.

1997 — Invited to join the club, one year after he concludes his work bringing the Summer Olympics to Atlanta.

2000 — Appointed media chairman of the Masters.

May 5, 2006 — Appointed the sixth chairman of Augusta National and the Masters.

2007 — Changes criteria for Masters by restoring tradition of inviting winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedEx Cup points.

2008 — Creates new seating area on the hill left of the 16th green that provides space for 2,500 fans. ESPN becomes a broadcast partner for weekday rounds, including the first live broadcast of the Par 3 Tournament.

2009 — Announces the creation, with the R&A, of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Uses land acquired across the street from the club to build free parking for spectators.

2010 — The Masters is produced and broadcast live in 3-D. Official opening on an 18-acre practice facility.

2011 — An additional hour of television coverage is added to the Masters.

2012 — Augusta National invites Condoleezza Rice and Darla Moore as its first female members.

2013 — Announces the formation, with the USGA and PGA of America, of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. Official opening of Berckmans Place, a state-of-the-art hospitality area beyond the fifth fairway.

2014 — Eisenhower Tree on the 17th hole is removed after being severely damaged by an ice storm. Announces the creation, with the R&A and USGA, of the Latin America Amateur Championship.

2016 — The first live 4K broadcast of a sporting event in the United States takes place, featuring action from Amen Corner.

2017 — Opening of new tournament headquarters and press building.

Aug. 23, 2017 — Announces he will retire when the club reopens on Oct. 16.