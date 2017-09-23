Time for the world to step up on Rohingya issue, Aung San Suu Kyi’s astounding hypocrisy, Irma’s destruction in Britain’s Caribbean islands, The US should stop saber rattling, On the Nadal-Federer comeback

The Jerusalem Post / Jerusalem

TIME FOR THE WORLD TO STEP UP ON ROHINGYA ISSUE

“It is high time the world made an all-out effort to stop the ongoing pogrom against Myanmar’s minority Rohingya...,” writes Mohammad Amjad Hossain. “The pogrom resembles those crimes perpetrated against Jews.... The military junta of Myanmar torches Rohingya villages, stops aid to Rohingya camps, and restricts Rohingyas’ movement.... [The United Nations] secretary-general ... must send peace-keeping forces to Rakhine State.... The Security Council should consider imposing economic sanctions on Myanmar’s government as well.... Further bloodshed must be stopped and this manmade crisis resolved. The onus lies on the international community.”

The Star / Toronto

AUNG SAN SUU KYI'S ASTOUNDING HYPOCRISY

“The hypocrisy of Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is astounding,” states an editorial. “Her complicity in the face of horrific state violence against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority is surely redefining her place in history.... So what can be done? [In Canada], some have argued that ... [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s] government should revoke Suu Kyi’s honorary Canadian citizenship ... in response to her profound moral failure. Others have called for her Nobel Peace Prize to be rescinded. But such moves would be distractions from the real challenge.... There will be plenty of time to rewrite Suu Kyi’s place in history. More urgent by far is that we do all we can to protect the Muslim minority now under siege.”

The Guardian / London

IRMA'S DESTRUCTION IN BRITAIN'S CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

“Hurricane Irma ... has shattered Caribbean islands for which the [United Kingdom] is ultimately responsible,” writes Rupert Jones. “The government now appears to be taking that responsibility more seriously: the foreign secretary, Boris Johnson said he will spend the coming days visiting the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Anguilla.... The UK government’s task is extremely demanding. Yet its commitment so far only to spend £32m [$42 million] in total across the three affected British overseas territories ... is a drop in the Caribbean Sea.... [W]hen the foreign secretary arrives ... I hope he will maximise the UK’s response to the devastation ... as well as using it as an opportunity to discuss our relationship with the overseas territories. It’s a conversation long overdue.”

The News International / Karachi, Pakistan

THE US SHOULD STOP SABER RATTLING

“There has been a great deal of sabre-rattling after North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test,” writes Dr. A Q Khan. “The first reaction, with an aggressive rhetoric, came from US President Trump.... Today, the North Koreans stand tall and proud and we hope that the Americans will not undertake any foolish misadventure. Any provocation could result in unimaginable destruction in South Korea and Japan – a price that nobody can afford to pay. One can’t help but wonder why the US has to act aggressively towards countries that are thousands of miles away.... Only mediocre people do not realise that give-and-take is the cornerstone of cooperation and trust....”

The Hindu / Chennai, India

ON THE NADAL-FEDERER COMEBACK

“Men’s tennis appears to have been transported into the past this year,” states an editorial. “No one saw Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal splitting the Majors in 2017.... In winning the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in his 36th year, Federer showed he is that rare great.... Nadal has been stretching the limits of possibility himself. From the time he won his first [Association of Tennis Professionals] match ... in 2002, he has been told that his frenetic, physical method would not last into his 20s.... Before [Sept. 10], the 31-year-old had not won a Slam outside of Roland Garros since 2013. In ending that wait and closing the gap to Federer’s record 19 Majors, Nadal bullet-proofed his legacy ... and kept the race to No. 20 alive.”

