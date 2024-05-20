Time to vote: Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week

It's time to recognize another high-achieving student from Central Massachusetts.

Voting in the latest Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week poll is underway. There are three nominees this week, all sophomores.

The T&G asked high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors to nominate students they say have shown outstanding school achievement and community service.

This week's nominees are:

Summaries submitted by schools.

Damarion Carter, University Park Campus School, Worcester: Damarion, a sophomore known as D, has grown both academically and socially since arriving at UPCS this year. He is usually the first to volunteer to read aloud, and has a professional and sincere demeanor about him as he reads. His writing is thoughtful and never rushed, while making sure that he tries to do better with each assignment. Damarion truly wants to get his point across every time, but he does it in a way that is true to his own personal feelings and interests, while remaining empathetic to others; a responsible balancing act. Teacher Rosa Torres writes: "Every morning he greets me with a shy smile and a 'Hello, Ms.' He waits for me to start adjusting the desks to my liking, and jumps right in to help me move furniture and clean up; never do I need to ask him! He’s an absolute gentleman and a great guy to his peers and teachers."

Carlos Pineda Lopez, South High Community School: Carlos, a sophomore, is respected by his peers and staff. He is always ready with a smile and a handshake. Carlos has overcome many obstacles and hardships, but he hasn’t let any of the adversity he’s faced keep him from striving toward his goals. He is in the Chapter 74 Diesel Automotive program, where he commits to a double period every day, and then takes the rest of his academic classes. Carlos is also working for the hydroponic freight farms program through Worcester Community Action Council after school, growing vegetables for the community. He’s excelling in both his job and academics, is fluent in English and Spanish, and rarely misses a day at school. He’s spoken of highly by the administration and teachers who have had him in class. He’ll often be found having one-on-one conversations with staff, asking insightful and meaningful questions. South High is a better school community with Carlos attending and we are lucky to have him here!

David Silva, Burncoat High School: David, a sophomore, is a motivated student who takes his role as a learner very seriously. He works diligently to be successful in all areas of his learning and always seeks out opportunities to further his education. David was just inducted into the National Honor Society and is consistently on the high honor roll. We are so proud of David and all of his accomplishments at Burncoat High School.

Are you a school principal, teacher or guidance counselor seeking to nominate someone for Student of the Week? Drop us an email at studentoftheweek@telegram.com

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week