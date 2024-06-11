It’s time to vote, SC! Live updates, what to know about voting in today’s primary elections

It’s primary election day in South Carolina, when voters across the state will determine which candidates will make it on the ballot for November’s general elections. In fact, many local races are effectively decided in the party primaries, including a handful of races in the Midlands.

The polls open today at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

In addition to local races for county council seats, sheriffs and more, every seat in the S.C. Legislature is up for election this year, as well as South Carolina’s U.S. Congressional seats. In today’s primaries, voters will have choices in races featuring more than one candidate from any party.

In local State House races, one of the most high-profile contests is between state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, and state Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun. These two Democrats are competing to succeed Democratic state Sen. Nikki Setzler in District 26, which covers a mix of urban and suburban areas in Richland and Lexington counties and rural areas of Calhoun County. Harpootlian, whose former district was redrawn into the district with Setzler, hopes to keep a seat in the Senate, while Ott hopes to make a move to the upper chamber from the House of Representatives.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the winner of the Republican primary — a race between Jason Guerry, Billy Oswald and Chris Smith — and Workers Party candidate Harrold Geddings on the November general election ballot.

Meanwhile, in state Senate District 22, state Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran in the Democratic primary for governor in 2022 and realigned as an Independent after losing in that race, is not running for reelection. Her Richland County seat is being contested by Richland 2 school board member Monica Elkins, Richland County Councilman Overture Walker and state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland. The winner of this Democratic primary will face Republican Lee Blatt and Workers Party candidate Gary Votour in November.

For a look at other Midlands state House and Senate primary races, click here.

In Lexington County, there’s a race for sheriff, where incumbent Jay Koon is running against two former department deputies, Alan Driggers and Billy Warren in a Republican primary. The winner of this race will likely decide the new sheriff because there’s no opposing party candidate.

Richland and Lexington county councils both have multiple contested races on today’s ballots.

For information about polling places and which races will be on your ballot, visit scvotes.gov.

Check back here throughout the day for updates on all things related to primary elections and voting throughout the Midlands.

Richland County residents vote early at the Richland County Administration Building on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Primary voters have multiple locations across the county to chose from.