‘It’s a time for all of us to come together.’ Charlotte walk highlights elder abuse

For Shirley Beckwith, there are three necessities for a good walk: A hat, comfortable shoes and a walking stick to “deter critters.”

But Tuesday was no casual stroll around the neighborhood. Instead, Shirley was stepping out to advocate against elder abuse.

Members of the Charlotte AARP, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina and Mecklenburg County’s Department of Child, Family and Adult Services gathered at Freedom Park for their second annual walk to raise awareness of elder abuse.

Volunteers, such as Shirley, walked around the pond’s loop to build community support for older people who are victims.

The walk comes ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, on June 15, which hopes to educate others about fraud or scams that target older people. People over the age of 60 lose about $23.8 billion annually, according to AARP.

The walk helps remind senior citizens that they have resources and people to lean on for support, said Dena King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

King helped organize the first walk alongside AARP Charlotte in 2023. This year, they brought in more partners and vendors.

“Members of our elderly community, really, are the foundation of who we are,” King said. “Many of these individuals have worked most of their lives, and they have attained a number of assets to include retirement accounts, savings accounts, and there are a number of criminal fraudsters that are looking to prey on those individuals.”

But what’s not as well known is that the abuse can also come from family or in nursing homes, Shirley said. Her mom and sister have worked in nursing homes and often take care of older patients. Some people who work at these facilities, she said, don’t handle elders with the care they need.

“You have to take care of the people that came before you, because you don’t know when you’re gonna be in that spot,” Shirley said.

Several participants at the walk said the best thing younger generations can do is be patient and spend more time with their older counterparts.

Patricia Minott, a volunteer with AARP, believes that part of the reason elderly people fall for phone scams is because of their isolation. Without resources to lean on, they tend to not be aware of their abuse, she said.

Dozens joined a walk at Freedom Park on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Charlotte. The elder abuse awareness walk was intended to spotlight elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, as well as educate older adults, friends, families and caregivers on an important topic.

“Seniors don’t talk about it, you know, it’s a personal issue, especially if it’s done in the family,” Minott said. “If you’re in an isolated situation, and you are being abused, you feel hopeless.”

King said she wants to continue bringing in more vendors and organizations to partner with each year. She hopes that the event continues growing so that the entire park is filled with people coming to learn more about elder abuse.

“It’s a time for all of us to come together and unite to really show our combined efforts that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated within our community,” King said.

To report a fraud or scam, call AARP’s hotline at 877-908-3360 or call the Justice Department’s Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-372-8311. For more information and resources, visit the Justice Department’s website.