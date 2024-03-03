Time to turn off the lights for endangered sea turtles

Beach lights can mean 'lights out' for good for some of Florida's most threatened and endangered sea turtles. So, saving them can be as easy as a flick of a switch.

What are the sea turtle lighting rules?

Lights on the beach can confuse turtle hatchlings and stop them from heading to ocean when they hatch.

Because few sea turtles hatch on Florida beaches until later in the year, most local beach-side governments have ordinances that require people to turn their beach lights out from May 1 to Oct. 31, prime sea turtle nesting time. But others, such as in Satellite Beach, have lighting restrictions that kick in March 1 and also run through Oct. 31, with lights out from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

City rules can vary

Check with your local government, because the rules and when they kick in can vary slightly from beach to beach. But a general rule of thumb is that one should be able to walk the beach at night and not see lights illuminating over the dunes.

For most of beachside in Florida, lights must be turned off or shaded May 1 to Oct. 31. That requires all lights otherwise visible from the beach to be either covered, blocked, moved, or turned off from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"Brevard County had one of the first lighting ordinances in the state," said Mike McGarry, the county's beach renourishment coordinator.

Do the rules only apply to beach lighting?

No, they also apply to flashlights, cellphones and red lights. Although sea turtles are less affected by red light, they do still see it.

Why are lights bad for sea turtle nesting?

Most sea turtles don't begin hatching for a month or two. But bright lights can make mamma turtles balk from nesting at all. And when there's too much beach lighting, the turtles that manage to hatch tend to crawl the wrong way, often becoming road kill on State Road A1A and other beach roads.

What are other more recent threats for sea turtles?

Sea turtles also face health risks from the microplastics they mistakenly eat and the PFAS "forever" compounds they contain. Plastic production is expected to double over the next two decades and almost quadruple by 2050 worldwide, from the 13 million tons of plastics pollute waters annually.

Turtle walks

Several groups and/or parks offer "turtle walks" to witness nesting sea turtles. Visit the following websites for details:

