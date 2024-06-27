What time is the Trump vs. Biden presidential debate? What to know

Former President Trump and President Joe Biden are going head-to-head Thursday in their first debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election season.

While the debate will look similar to the candidates' spats on the debate stage in 2020, Biden and Trump will answer questions about this election's top issues, such as abortion rights, immigration, and the state of the economy.

Millions of voters are expected to tune into the debate. The incumbents will take the stage in CNN's studio in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will make their case for their presidential bid. Thursday's debate is one of two Trump and Biden have signed on to participate. The second debate will be broadcast Sept. 10 on ABC.

What time is the CNN Presidential Debate?

The debate will air June 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern, or 6 p.m. Arizona time.

Where can I watch the debate?

Trump and Biden will debate live in CNN’s studios in Atlanta. The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will also be broadcast on multiple cable news networks and CNN Max if viewers want to stream the debate, as well as on azcentral.com and The Arizona Republic's YouTube channel.

Who is moderating the debate?

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate.

Tapper, who is CNN’s lead Washington, D.C., anchor, hosts the show “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” Dana Bash is the host of “Inside Politics” and moderated presidential debates in 2016 and 2020.

Why isn't presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. debating?

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn't make the cut for the debate but plans to have his own version of one on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CNN didn't invite Kennedy Jr. because he has not made enough state ballots to reach the 270 electoral votes and have 15% in four national polls before June 20.

They tried to take away your independent choice for president and I'm not going to let them.



Watch the presidential debate as it is supposed to be and decide for yourself.



Streaming right here on X and https://t.co/cNn8VVwFIl pic.twitter.com/kYD1eMeLqH — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What time is the presidential debate? Watch Biden and Trump face off