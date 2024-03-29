What time is the total solar eclipse in Salem, the rest of Oregon? Find out here

Oregonians won't get to see full totality of the April 8 solar eclipse as we did in 2017. About a quarter of the sun will be concealed at its peak.

The partial eclipse over Oregon from beginning to end will be just shy of of two hours. Over most of Oregon, the moon will begin covering the sun at around 10:30 a.m. and move away at around 12:15 p.m.

Peak coverage in Oregon will range from 11:20 to 11:30 a.m.

Use the below graphic to search your ZIP code. You also can check out major cities from the dropdown.

Eclipse 2024: When and how you can see the partial solar eclipse in Oregon

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Can't see our graphics? Search your ZIP code for a complete eclipse viewing guide

Salem: 10:32 a.m. to 12:18 p.m.

The eclipse in Salem starts at 10:32 a.m., the city will see its peak of 22.5% coverage at 11:24 a.m., and the eclipse will end at 12:18 p.m.

Bend: 10:30 a.m. to 12:22 p.m.

The maximum coverage Bend will see at 11:25 a.m. will be 26.2%. The eclipse will start at 10:30 a.m. and end around 12:22 p.m.

Eugene: 10:29 a.m. to 12:18 p.m.

Starting at 10:29 a.m., Eugene will start to see the eclipse. Peak coverage will be around 11:23 a.m., with 23.5% obscurity. The eclipse will end at 12:18 p.m.

Lincoln City: 10:32 a.m. to 12:16 p.m.

The eclipse will last about 1 hour and 22 minutes in Lincoln City, beginning at 10:32 a.m. and ending at 12:16 p.m. At the peak at 11;: 23 a.m., 21.2% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Medford: 10:25 a.m. to 12:17 a.m.

Medford will see a slightly bigger chunk of the sun covered compared to other Oregon cities, with a peak of 26.3% obscured at 11:20 a.m. The eclipse begins at 10:25 a.m. and ends at 12:17 p.m.

Newport: 10:31 a.m. to 12:16 p.m.

Newport will be one of the cities seeing the least of the eclipse in Oregon, with 21.4% obscurity at 11:22 a.m. The eclipse there will last from 10:31 a.m. to 12:16 p.m. Other coastal cities will similarly see slightly lower coverage compared to more inland cities.

Portland: 10:25 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.

Portland's eclipse starts at approximately 10:25 a.m. and will end around 12:17 p.m. The largest city in Oregon will see a peak obscurity of 26.1% at 11:20 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What time is the solar eclipse in Oregon? Search by ZIP code