What time is the total solar eclipse on April 8 in Arizona? Search your ZIP code

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cover the skies above the U.S., with some parts of the country experiencing a complete obstruction of the sun.

For Arizonans, the eclipse will only partially block the sun from late morning to early afternoon, according to an interactive tool that reveals the visibility and duration of the eclipse based on your location.

For nearly 2 1/2 hours, Valley residents will witness the moon obscure over half of the sun. The path of totality will follow a northeast trajectory across the U.S. that begins in Texas and ends in Maine.

Want to know what the eclipse will look like in your area? Input your closest major city or ZIP code into this tool to see what time the eclipse will occur and how long it will last, along with a time-lapsed image of what the eclipse will look like in the region as it passes through.

When will the solar eclipse be visible in Arizona?

Can't see our graphics? Click here to reload the page.

Contributing: Janet Loehrke, Javier Zarracina and Shawn J. Sullivan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the solar eclipse in Arizona? Search by zip code here