This time, the solar eclipse was a friends and family affair for Jan and Rachael Cota

Apr. 9—Jan Cota of Bemidji and her daughter Rachael traveled to Missouri to watch the 2017 solar eclipse and immediately started making plans for 2024. This time, however, they were able to share the experience with a large group of family and friends.

Jan and her friend Linda Blessing made the 800-mile drive to Indianapolis for Monday's event. Rachael Cota, a graduate of Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University, got there by plane. They were joined by relatives from Indiana and the Twin Cities, and all made their way to a park near the Indiana State Capitol.

It turned out to be a perfect spot to watch the spectacle. Food trucks and musicians created a festive atmosphere, and clear skies greeted the thousands who showed up. They enjoyed about four minutes of totality.

"It could not have been better," Jan said. "What really hit me was the reaction of the crowd itself. The cheers and the experience of the 360-degree sunset ... you just get this whole sense that we're just a speck."

Blessing experienced a total eclipse for the first time.

"I was so surprised at my reaction," she said. "There were so many people in the park and a huge group of their family and relatives. So there was a lot of noise around us. But as soon as the eclipse began and you had to put your glasses on my eyes just started to water. I was crying. It was a really emotional experience for me. I didn't expect that."

Rachael, a science teacher in Little Falls, Minn., said the group had contingency plans to travel about 100 miles east or west of Indianapolis if necessary. But when she awoke at 3 a.m. to check the forecast, it was clear they could stay in Indy.

"I made the decision to stay put, and it was a good decision," she said.

Meanwhile, back in Little Falls, her students were planning to go outdoors to watch the eclipse.

"For the last couple of months I have been putting out instructional videos for the whole school every Wednesday preparing for this," Rachael said. "We got 600 pairs of eclipse glasses. The whole school was going to go out on the football field, and today it was raining, so that was canceled. But I did take a lot of pictures and some videos of mainly just the reactions of people. We'll talk about the experience when I get back."

Rachael was happy to be able to share her second eclipse with more friends and family.

"It's just kind of a surreal experience," she said. "When totality happened I took in the reaction of my family because it's something I couldn't relay how amazing it is. So it was fun for me to just look around and see everybody's reaction, and to see Linda be brought to happy tears. It's a moment where there are thousands and thousands of people just speechless over this beautiful natural event."