Time running out to turn in $2.9 million lottery ticket bought in Los Angeles

Time is running out to turn in a Mega Millions ticket worth $2,941,708 that was bought in Los Angeles last year.

The ticket purchased on December 12, 2023, at the SK gas station at 11280 National Blvd in the Mar Vista neighborhood matched five numbers – 8, 23, 44, 45, and 53 – but missed the Mega Number 3 that night.

The lucky holder has until 5 p.m. Friday to bring the winning ticket to one of California Lottery’s nine offices across the state, California Lottery Officials announced Wednesday.

An SK station that sold a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket is seen in this file image.

“Given this weekend’s deadline, the Lottery is encouraging all players to double-check any Mega Millions tickets they’re hanging onto as soon as possible,” a news release read.

Mega Millions winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Los Angeles Lakers ‘targeting’ surprise candidate for head coaching job – report

If the $2.9 million remains unclaimed the money will go to the California public school system, the California Lottery stated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.