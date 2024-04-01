Time’s running out for Powerball player to cash in winning ticket bought in SC

Someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a gas station in Clarendon County, but time is running out before the prize expires, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

The ticket must be claimed by April 11, or the $1,000,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina, according to the release.

The seven-figure winning ticket was sold at the Turbeville Exxon at 7585 Myrtle Beach Highway prior to the Oct. 14, 2023 drawing, officials said. That gas station/convenience store is next to Exit 135 on Interstate 95 in Gable.

After the drawing, the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Lottery officials encourage Powerball players to check their tickets.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the red Powerball number, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in the Oct. 14 drawing were 14, 16, 42, 48, 64 and Powerball: 14.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on April 11, or if mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by that date, according to the release.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching five white balls for the prize are 1-in-11,688,054, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

The Turbeville Exxon will receive a commission of $10,000 if the winning ticket is claimed and turned in to lottery officials, according to the release.

Two other winning Powerball tickets recently sold in South Carolina are also set to expire, officials said. Both of those tickets can be redeemed for $50,000 prizes, as they matched four of five white balls that were drawn in addition to the red Powerball number, according to the release.

One of the five-figure winning tickets was bought prior to the Oct. 7, 2023 drawing at the Refuel store at 860 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island, officials said. Thursday is last opportunity to turn in that ticket, according to the release.

The other $50,000 ticket was purchased before the Oct. 9, 2023 drawing at the Quick Pantry at 232 Calhoun Ave. in Greenwood, officials said. That ticket will expire on Saturday, according to the release.

There will be another Powerball drawing Monday night, and the jackpot is estimated to be $975 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.