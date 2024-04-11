That time OJ Simpson weighed in on the SC Murdaugh murder trial

Last year when the Alex Murdaugh murder trial was in full force, O.J. Simpson decided to throw in his thoughts and predictions about the case.

Simpson, whose own murder trial in the 90s captivated the nation, died on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. He was 76.

O.J. Simpson said last year that he believed Alex Murdaugh “more than likely” killed his wife and son, but he also said it’s quite likely there’s enough reasonable doubt for the jury to acquit him. Simpson was wrong, however, as Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son soon afterward.

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Simpson, who was acquitted of killing his wife, Nicole in 1995 but found responsible in a civil trial, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, last year that he had been asked by many people for his opinion on Murdaugh.

He posted a video on X, saying “I don’t know why they think I am such an expert.”

He said he watched Murdaugh’s testimony and thought it was a mistake because Murdaugh is an admitted liar.

During his testimony in the murder trial, Murdaugh admitted he had stolen money from clients, family, friends and his law firm. Murdaugh was sentenced to 40 years in prison for those crimes earlier this month.

Simpson said he thought Murdaugh probably connected with a few jurors with his “good ole boy” demeanor when he testified during his murder trial.

“Lying and stealing money is a little different than murder,” Simpson said.

Murdaugh is going to prison for the financial charges, Simpson said.

Simpson also said at the time he was curious about how much time Murdaugh might get on the financial crimes.

The football legend was sentenced to nine to 33 years for holding men at gunpoint in 2007 in Las Vegas to retrieve his sports memorabilia. He said they stole the items from him.

He was charged with 12 crimes, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon and found guilty of all charges in 2008.

He was released from prison in 2013.