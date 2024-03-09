What time NE Ohio Irish pubs open on St. Paddy’s Day

**Related Video Above: Thousands attend Cleveland’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

And in Cleveland that means celebrating with a corned beef sandwich, a stop at the downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade and, of course, a pint of Guinness or two (for those of legal age) all while wearing as much green as you own.

The 2024 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade route is here

This year, the March 17 holiday is hitting on a Sunday, which means festivities are sure to go strong all weekend long leading up to the main event. We set out to offer up a list of Irish bars in the area to help celebrate. When applicable, we also include hours for the actual holiday. Just know that most bars are going to open early and stay open until they’ve decided we’ve all had enough.

Flannery’s

323 Prospect Ave. E., Cleveland

Open at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

This spot is downtown and very much in the action. It’s not far from the big parade route, and anything else you may want to check out on the big day.

Flat Iron

1114 Center St., Cleveland

Open at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

This Irish restaurant and bar has been serving up pints and pub grub since 1910 in the Flats, and on St. Patrick’s Day the place is a perfect one to start your day off right.

Gormley’s Pub

19500 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

Opening time still not announced

Offering up pints and toasted corned beef sandwiches, this Rocky River spot is here to offer up an alternative to that downtown experience.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave., Cleveland

Open at 9 a.m. (bar) 10 a.m. (brewery)

Great Lakes Brewing Company is not an Irish bar per se, but on St. Patrick’s Day, the brewery goes all out just off West 25th Street. Expect plenty of live music and Conway’s Irish Ale. Check out the full weekend’s festivities right here.

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Open at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

Offering up some of the best corned beef sandwiches in the area, the family-friendly restaurant goes all out on St. Patrick’s Day. Expect a tent on the patio, standing-room-only throughout the whole place and live music.

Mullarkey’s

4110 Erie St., Willoughby

Opening time still not announced

With a name that’s a bunch of fun to say, Mullarkey’s continues to serve downtown Willoughby with a good time overall.

Nora’s Public House

4054 Erie St., Willoughby

Open at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

This downtown Willoughby establishment continues to serve up delicious Irish dishes, while offering the perfect vibes for a traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Old Angle Tavern

1848 W. 25th St., Cleveland

Open at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

Named after a 19th-century Cleveland Irish neighborhood, the Old Angle is a must-stop for revelers making their way down West 25th Street on St. Patrick’s Day.

Parnell’s Pub

1415 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, open at 10 a.m.

12425 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights, open at 7 a.m.

With two locations, one in the downtown theater district and the other on Cedar Hill, the business promises you won’t find any green beer here.

P.J. McIntyre’s

17119 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Open at 7 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day

Exposed brick and stained glass windows give this West Park/Kamm’s Corner spot a cozy Irish pub ambiance. They’re also hosting a next-day Hair of the Dog party come Monday where they’re giving away a trip to Ireland.

Pride of Erin

12228 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

You’ll find on all the classics — Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp — at this westside pub. It’s a perfect spot for those looking for something a little more off the beaten path.

Stone Mad Pub

306 W 65th St., Cleveland

Open at 7 a.m. (but plans may change, so call ahead)

The Irish bar in Gordon Square not only offers classic dishes and beers on tap, but also offers bocce (when it’s not winter, of course). Expect an annual Hair of the Dog party on Monday here as well.

Sully’s Irish Pub

17 West Liberty Street, Medina

Open at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

There’ll be live music from Loch Erie all day long, plus Guinness onion soup and pints o’ plenty. Those looking to get food to-go on the day need to plan in advance right here.

The Treehouse

820 College Ave., Cleveland

Open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day

The bar that likes to point out it’s been “rooted in Tremont” since 1996, has all the markers of a good Irish pub, including a giant Guinness mural on the back of its building.

