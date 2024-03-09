It’s time to move clocks forward and check if your vehicle has a recall, officials say

(FOX40.COM) — With millions of vehicles being recalled every year —35 million in 2023— the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an effort to get people to check if their vehicle has a recall and tied the endeavor to something we do yearly, which is changing the clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

This year, Vehicle Safety Recalls Week runs through March 10 and is a time when the NHTSA wants drivers to check if their vehicle has a recall.

The NHTSA said it is good to check for recalls twice a year, and that the times when we change clocks are a good reminder to take care of this step. In 2024, the clocks change on Sunday, March 10 and Sunday, Nov. 3.

In 2023, 1,000 recalls were issued for vehicles, car seats, tires RVs and other equipment, according to the NHTSA.

The NHTSA launched a new tool that allows owners to see whether their vehicle is part of a recall by simply typing in the state and either the license plate or Vehicle Identification Number.

When a vehicle is recalled, there are several important things to know, according to the NHTSA:

• recall repairs are free

• if a vehicle is recalled, the nearest dealer of the vehicle’s make should be contacted

• owners can sign up at NHTSA.gov/Alerts to be notified if a future safety recall is issued

“While not all recalls are high profile, all recalls are a safety issue. Unrepaired recalls can make your vehicle less safe for you, your family, and others on the road,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said in a statement. “When you change your clocks, check for recalls. And if you have an open recall, call your dealership immediately to schedule a free repair.”

