The global spend management sector is experiencing a tailwind of sorts. Indeed, the space is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3% by 2030, per Grand View Research, and adoption in other regions like the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is expected to pick up as companies increasingly adopt expense management tools to get a clearer picture of where their money is going. Saudi Arabia-based Simplified Financial Solutions Company (SiFi), one such spend management platform in the MENA region, has now raised $10 million in a seed funding round to double down on its growth plans in its home market.