Time-lapse photos of total solar eclipse in Mexico

The total eclipse began in Mexico at about 11:07 a.m. PDT, Monday before crossing into Texas at 12:27 p.m. MDT.

It will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT. The partial eclipse will last for a while longer. Even if you're not in the path of totality and won't see the full eclipse, you may still see a percentage of it.

More: Solar eclipse to begin at 11 a.m. in Texas. Watch livestream here

The sun is seen from Mazatlan ahead of a total solar eclipse, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico time-lapse photos