Archer Aviation is partnering with ride-hailing and parking company Kakao Mobility to bring electric air taxi flights to South Korea starting in 2026, if the company can get its aircraft developed in time. The move to South Korea is part of an international strategy that will also see Archer commercially launch in the United Arab Emirates and India that same year. Competitor Joby Aviation is also targeting South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom and UT, a ride-hailing joint venture between Uber and T Map Mobility, that integrates air and land travel.