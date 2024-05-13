Time-Lapse Of Massive Artemis 1 Rocket Stacked

TechCrunch

In an effort to get ahead of its competitors in the travel ecosystem, online travel agency Expedia said it will soon launch an AI assistant to bolster features like search, itinerary building, trip planning and real-time updates like flight delays. The company, which runs a variety of online travel aggregators and metasearch engines, is debuting a bot named Romie that's been trained on a mix of in-house and OpenAI models. You can chat with Romie by mentioning the bot on iMessage and ask it to summarize an itinerary it has built or suggest restaurants.