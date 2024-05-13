Time-Lapse Of Massive Artemis 1 Rocket Stacked
Watch NASA Artemis 1 Space Launch System rocket pieces assembled in this time-lapse. Credit: NASA
Watch NASA Artemis 1 Space Launch System rocket pieces assembled in this time-lapse. Credit: NASA
The delay of Boeing's Starliner launch, which was supposed to take two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, marked the latest setback for a company already grappling with quality control and safety issues in its aviation business.
The Boeing Starliner should finally conduct a crewed flight to the ISS today after years of delays.
NASA is kicking off a formal environmental assessment of its facilities on Wallops Island, Virginia, to increase the number of authorized rocket launches at the site by almost 200%, according to slides and recordings of an April 29 internal meeting viewed by TechCrunch. Wallops expansion has likely been on the minds of NASA officials for some time.
Whether you need to send or receive money, a money order can be a secure way to do so — and it doesn’t require a bank account. Learn more about how money orders work.
Google just announced some changes to Gemini on Android at I/O 2024. The chatbot can now contextually analyze specific apps and provide relevant suggested actions.
Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company. Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Motional is pausing commercial operations and delaying plans to launch a robotaxi service with its next-gen Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis until 2026 as it undergoes restructuring. An employee at Motional who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity said every team has been affected, with high-level departures including the company’s chief operating officer, Abe Ghabra.
At Google I/O today, the company showed off Gemini Live, a new mobile experience for natural conversations with its AI.
Tons of great gear at great prices to help you enjoy the warmer weather and save including complete golf sets from Top Flite, Wilson, and Cobra.
On Tuesday, Google announced a number of new additions to Gemma, its family of open (but not open source) models comparable to Meta's Llama and Mistral's open models, at its annual Google I/O 2024 developer conference. The headline-grabbing release here is Gemma 2, the next generation of Google's open-weights Gemma models, which will launch with a 27 billion parameter model in June. Already available is PaliGemma, a pre-trained Gemma variant that Google describes as "the first vision language model in the Gemma family" for image captioning, image labeling and visual Q&A use cases.
It ran 110 minutes, but Google managed to reference AI a whopping 121 times during Google I/O 2024 (by its own count). CEO Sundar Pichai referenced the figure to wrap up the presentation, cheekily stating that the company was doing the "hard work" of counting for us. No surprise, of course, that the topic took center stage, but even so, it's an impressive figure for a presentation that ran roughly 110 minutes, all told.
Google snuck a pair of camera-enabled glasses into a video of its new Project Astra experience, as if we wouldn't notice.
In an effort to get ahead of its competitors in the travel ecosystem, online travel agency Expedia said it will soon launch an AI assistant to bolster features like search, itinerary building, trip planning and real-time updates like flight delays. The company, which runs a variety of online travel aggregators and metasearch engines, is debuting a bot named Romie that's been trained on a mix of in-house and OpenAI models. You can chat with Romie by mentioning the bot on iMessage and ask it to summarize an itinerary it has built or suggest restaurants.
Google's Project Astra uses your phone's camera to let AI find noise makers, misplaced items and more.
Microsoft has unveiled the next round of Xbox Game Pass arrivals. The marquee attraction is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which launches as a day-one Game Pass title on May 21.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
If you're in the market for some portable power, this fantastic Jackery Power Station deal could save you a huge $700!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these No. 1 bestselling snippers have 34,000+ five-star fans.
The new bundle, which combines Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+, highlights a new wave of partnerships among streamers to gain more loyal subscribers.
'The Cadillac of beach chairs': Fans say these top-sellers will change your chill-out game for good.