A time for Joy: Longtime Lubbock councilwoman reflects on lifetime of service

Latrelle Joy has dedicated much of her life to public service.

In 1966, she graduated from Texas Tech and began her first teaching job at Evans Junior High. In 1982, she graduated from law school at Tech and started practicing. In 2012, she was elected to the Lubbock City Council representing District 6. Now, three terms later, she is retiring and taking time to "just do me."

Tuesday was Joy's last day in office. Councilman Tim Collins was sworn in to take her place after running unopposed in the May 4 election.

A time to run, and a time to rest

Joy was nudged to run for office during what many considered a tumultuous time in Lubbock city government. Infighting amongst councilmembers was punctuated by allegations of misconduct and illegal activity. By the night before the deadline to file for a place on the city council ballot, only one candidate had announced their plans to run for District 6. Joy felt like voters deserved a choice.

District 6 City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy attends her final Lubbock City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Citizens Tower. Joy did not seek re-election for her seat after three terms.

"God and I had a conversation about it," Joy said, "and I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to announce. If I don't win, I've lost nothing except a little time. If I do, I think I can do better for the city and the people who live in the city.'"

But Joy, a firm believer in two-term limits, didn't expect to stay on the council for 12 years. After her second term, forward movement kept her engaged and motivated her to run again in 2020.

"We had so many projects that were going on that weren't finished, and I didn't want anything to happen to all the progress we had made," she said.

When the filing window came up this year, Joy decided it was "time to turn it over."

"The city has grown to 260,000-plus people and ... we are large enough that we have talented people who can do this job," she said. "I've really never had a time since I graduated Tech the first time to just do me, and I think that's important."

District 6 City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy holds a street sign during her final Lubbock City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Citizens Tower. Joy did not seek re-election for her seat after three terms.

12 years of progress

Reflecting on her time in office, Joy counts a few initiatives among those she's proudest of. Upgrades to public safety facilities and a shift toward community policing top that list.

"It's funny the things that happen to you in a cab sometimes. I was in Austin, and the cab driver drove me through a part of Austin, and we were having a conversation about it. He talked about the community policing there and how it had really helped the neighborhoods," she said.

Joy said as Lubbock continued to grow, it became apparent community policing was the way to go. Despite pushback from some, the council opted to shift toward the community policing model by building division stations and a new headquarters, which opened in March. The council also built fire stations and raised police and fire salaries.

Joy also delights in reviving a struggling public health department and focusing city efforts on mental health and homelessness issues.

"One by one, they had taken staff away and moved them around, and (the health department) was not in good shape at all," Joy said. "In 2014, Katherine Wells was hired. Katherine came in and she had a vision, and I said, 'I'll support you; tell me what you need.'

"She has turned that completely around," Joy continued. "When we had COVID, we would have been in such bad shape if we had not had the health department staffed and ready to go."

Addressing homelessness is a cause Joy has championed since before her time on the council.

District 6 City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy hugs Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris after Joy's last Lubbock City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Citizens Tower. Joy did not seek re-election for her seat after three terms.

"Starting way back in 2009, I was involved in the homeless committees the city had, and it's a difficult issue because it's related to mental health and substance abuse," she said. "Everybody thinks the solution is just to put them in a house. I agree that people do better if they have a home, but at the same time, there's a lot involved with that and you can't take someone with mental health issues and put them in a home and just leave them. It won't work."

In light of the need for mental health treatment in Lubbock, the city, county, Texas Tech and local hospitals partnered to create a coalition to address the issue. Federal COVID-19 relief dollars were allocated for building a mental health diversion center for those experiencing a crisis.

Joy will continue to serve on the board for ECHO West Texas, a new organization which aims to increase collaboration among the city's governmental and nonprofit organizations in reducing homelessness.

Joy stands by her decisions

One of the highest-profile votes the council took during Joy's tenure was a unanimous decision to reject a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" ordinance outlawing abortion in the city, which voters ultimately adopted in 2021. In its decision, the council cited legal concerns over the legality of the ordinance.

"A lot of people would say, 'Well, you all had some very controversial votes,' which we did," Joy said. "But I can tell you, one thing that every councilmember does is take an oath of office, and that oath is to uphold the laws, not only of the State of Texas, but also of the nation.

"So for people who came to us, asking us to vote for an issue that was already determined by either state law or federal law, I could not do (that) until the law changes."

Joy said she wouldn't go back and change any of the decisions she made, but acknowledged there are times she wishes the council would have communicated better with the public, pointing to a pair of recent hot-button issues.

"One was the transfer station. I know we had talked about it; I know that we had planned on it for a long time. But I don't think we got it out there early enough so that people really understood what we were going to do," Joy said, referring to a recent zoning change to build a solid waste transfer station in southwest Lubbock.

"The other one is on the sewer line issue we just had, and it was the same thing. It was something that was passed through quickly," she said. The council last month reversed an unpopular decision to shift the cost burden for certain sewer line repairs to homeowners.

Preparing her successor

Joy said she's met several times with Collins to brief him on the various issues the council will face in the next four year and share some of her institutional knowledge.

"I have to remind him first that we're policy makers and that we do not run the city. That's the city manager's job," she said. "I've known Tim for a long time, and my message to him is ... that we need to listen, that we need to respond to people when they reach out to us and acknowledge that there's a problem.

"I told him you do need to be prepared to lead. Somebody on council has asked the hard questions."

What's next?

Joy is looking forward to her free time now that she won't be so tied up in city business.

"I am a walker and a hiker. I have a place in the mountains and I'm going to spend lots of time up there," she said. "I have grandkids; I have children. I still have two brothers who are living and I'm gonna spend some time with family."

But she'll still be involved.

"I am a Rotarian and president of my Rotary Club right now. I will stay involved with Rotary, and I'll stay involved with ECHO West Texas and mental health all of those things," she said. "I will have plenty to do."

And Lubbockites should be encouraged about the city's future, Joy said.

"I've learned a lot, and there's still a lot to learn," she said. "But I think the city as a whole and as an organization is in good, good shape, as long as we will remember that it's the people that are important, not the organization."

