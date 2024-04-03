'It's time we grew up:' Shasta supervisors sign off on election results

Amid unproven allegations of improprieties during the March primary election, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday signed off on an election that will see two members of the board removed and one barely survive a recall attempt.

In a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Patrick Jones dissenting, the board officially "declared" the election results. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen had already certified the outcome of the election last week.

In years past, the board's action was noncontroversial, but residents and some county officials have attempted in recent years to cast doubt on the election process nationwide and locally. And the issue of the integrity of the process of counting ballots came up again Tuesday.

Some of the people who addressed the board said they simply did not trust those who run the elections or the process of counting votes.

2024 Shasta election results: Crye recall, supervisor races, measures

But others said doubts about the election process in the county were baseless and were an attempt to undermine the election's outcome.

While calling for a vote on the issue, Supervisor Tim Garman asked the board to stop complaining about the process and accept the election's outcome.

"I know that in this day and age, everybody wants a participation trophy like our Little League kids, right? Though in elections there's really only one winner and the rest are losers. It's time we grew up and accept the results," Garman said.

Shasta County resident Mike James told the board that in years past complaints about elections were rare, even when the county used Dominion voting systems to count ballots.

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye survives effort to recall him from office

"It's amazing how often lately, in the past six years, that there's so many irregularities, where eight-to-10 years ago, we were using Dominion and nobody complained hardly at all. Everything was perfect," James said.

But Jones, who lost in the primary election, said the secretary of state in 2007 banned the use of some ballot tallying machines because they could be hacked. He said the potential problems with the machines the county uses to count ballots persist.

"Mr. James, you said there's never been any problems up until recently. It's only because only recently we've been aware of certain things," Jones said.

Jones, who said he has "lost more than I have won" in several elections for local and state offices, added that there are hundreds of examples nationwide where Dominion machines flipped votes.

"So to simply say there are no issues would be erroneous," Jones said. Last year, the Board of Supervisors voted to terminate its contract with Dominion voting systems, in favor of hand-counting ballots.

Note to readers: If you enjoy the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

But in response to the supervisors' action, the State Legislature passed a law banning hand counts, except in elections involving fewer than 1,000 registered voters. Despite the board's action to implement hand counting, ballots in the county were tallied using machines during the past two elections.

Joanna Francescut, assistant registrar of voters, told Jones that since 2007 the California Secretary of State has upgraded the voting systems being used throughout the state to eliminate the problems Jones had noted.

To ensure fairness in the March primary, the county elections office also did an audit of the recall election and found only three mistakes, which her office was able to correct in the final tally, Francescut said.

Shasta's election deniers trying to stop certifying vote results showing Crye recall losing

"There were three variances found between the manual count and central count. After reviewing the discrepancies, it turned out all issues were caused by human error. The (machine) system tabulated as expected," Francescut said, reading from her report to the supervisors.

A group of residents were able to qualify for the March ballot an attempt to recall District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye from office. The recall effort failed by 50 votes.

Jones lost his reelection bid by 19 percentage points.

Shasta County District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert will face a runoff in November against challenger Corkey Harmon.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County supervisors sign off on election results