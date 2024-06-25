What time is the first presidential debate? How to watch Biden, Trump face off

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off for their first debate of the 2024 election cycle later this week. Here's a guide to everything you need to know before you watch.

When is the first Biden-Trump debate?

The first debate will be held on June 27, 2024. The CNN Presidential Debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

2024 debate: From COVID to Proud Boys, Trump-Biden debates in 2020 had tons of drama. What's ahead Thursday?

Why is the presidential debate so early?

Trump and Biden skirted the Commission on Presidential Debates and opted for earlier debates this year.

Where can I watch the first debate between Trump and Biden?

CNN will host the first election debate between the two candidates in its Atlanta studio. The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max.

Indiana politics: GOP supports Mike Braun's pick for party chair

Can I watch the presidential debate without cable?

A livestream of the ‘CNN Presidential Debate’ will be available on CNN.com “without a cable login,” according to a news release from the network. USA TODAY will also stream the debate via YouTube at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Who are the moderators for the first Biden-Trump debate?

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the debate.

Will there be a mute button? What are the debate rules?

CNN, the host of the June 27 debate in Atlanta, recently released additional rules: Both candidates' microphones will be muted until it is their turn to speak, and they won't be allowed to interact with campaign staff during the two commercial breaks.

What happened in the 2020 debates?

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Biden and Trump's first debate was notably feisty, with both candidates consistently interrupting each other. The second debate was canceled because Trump refused to participate remotely after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The third debate was more tempered than the first, as the candidates discussed the response to the pandemic and racism in the country.

Those debates also led to viral moments, including Biden saying, "Will you shut up, man?" and Trump telling hate group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

Who is eligible to participate in the debates?

To qualify for participation, candidates must meet the following criteria, according to CNN:

"Fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution

"File a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission

"A candidate's name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline

"Agree to accept the rules and format of the debate

"Receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN's standards for reporting."

It is unlikely that independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will meet the requirements to participate in the debate.

Indiana politics: Jennifer McCormick taps Terry Goodin as running mate, despite conservative voting history

When is the next debate?

The second debate is scheduled for Sept. 10, hosted by ABC.

Contributing: Sarah Gleason, Sudiksha Kochi, Jenny Porter Tilley.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When is the debate? How to watch presidential candidates Biden, Trump