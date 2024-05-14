Time to check your pockets! There’s an unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50K in Kentucky

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Perry County recently, and the winner has yet to step forward.

The lucky ticket was sold by Zip Zone at 1416 East Main St. in Hazard, according to a Tuesday Kentucky Lottery release.

Monday’s drawing selected the winning Powerball ticket, which has the numbers 5, 14, 29, 38, 66 and Powerball 1.

If you have the winning ticket, Kentucky Lottery officials recommend you call 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment to claim your prize at lottery headquarters in Louisville. In the meantime, winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place and make sure to claim the prize within 180 days of the drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs at $59 million, lottery officials report. The next drawing will take place around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

$50,000 Powerball Winner A lucky player scored a HUGE #Powerball win in Monday's drawing! The winning ticket was sold at Zip Zone Express in Hazard! Ready to play? Purchase tickets for Wednesday's drawing in-store or online NOW: https://t.co/WLtQX8YgQp pic.twitter.com/ic0k7mzFVS — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) May 14, 2024

The winning ticket from Monday’s drawing isn’t the only recent $50,000 Powerball winner in Kentucky. Earlier this month, three tickets worth that amount were sold for the same drawing.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Here are the odds of winning with one ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery:

Jackpot: 1 in 292,201,338

$1 million: 1 in 11,688,054

$50,000: 1 in 913,129

$100 by matching four white balls: 1 in 36,525

$100 by matching three white balls and the Powerball: 1 in 14,494

$7 by matching three white balls: 1 in 580

$7 by matching two white balls and the Powerball: 1 in 701

$4 by matching one white ball and the Powerball: 1 in 92

$4 by matching the Powerball: 1 in 38

The Powerball is drawn around 11 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Players can add a $1 Power Play for the chance to multiply winnings or a $1 Double Play for a chance to win up to $10 million in a separate drawing using the same numbers, according to lottery officials. The Power Play cannot be used in a Double Play drawing.

For every dollar the Kentucky Lottery makes, the organization reports 70 cents go to winners, 20 cents go to funding state college scholarships and grants, 5 cents go to participating retailers and 5 cents go toward administrative costs.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky Lottery for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.