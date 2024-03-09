Time change presents opportunity to check smoke alarms

Mar. 9—Daylight saving time begins Sunday morning, and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is reminding residents now is a good time to make sure their smoke alarms are working and create an escape plan in the event of a fire.

"So far, there have been 29 fire deaths in 2024," Chaney said. "In 17 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you need a smoke alarm but can't afford to buy one, please call your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free."

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office recommends the following safety tips:

* Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

* Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

* Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

* Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn't respond properly when tested.

* Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.

* Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

* A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall.

* Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.

—Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet once out of the home.