That time Bad Bunny sang at the Super Bowl halftime … but didn’t know the Chiefs won

Bad Bunny was just at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last month, walking into Allegiant Stadium right in front of Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.

But we’re thinking we should remind “the king of Latin trap” who won that game before he brings his Most Wanted world tour — and probably a horse — to the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday.

Just in case he forgets he’s in Chiefs Kingdom.

We’re having flashbacks to 2020 in Miami, when a quarterback named Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl, leading the Chiefs to an exciting rally in the last minutes to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Bunny was there that night, performing with Shakira during the halftime show before co-headliner Jennifer Lopez took the stage.

But the Puerto Rican megastar, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, who loves wrestling and has competed in WWE matches, had no idea the Chiefs won.

“I was dancing and banging on the table in my house when I saw you with Shakira at the Super Bowl,” late-night host Jimmy Fallon told him two weeks later. “And I go, ‘Oh my God. Look at this guy!’”

Were you nervous, Fallon asked?

“Of course. Yeah, yeah, it’s the biggest stage in the world. … I never imagined before that I was going to the Super Bowl halftime,” Bunny said. “You know? I don’t know anything about football.

“I don’t know who won the game.”

The audience laughed, and Fallon covered his mouth in shock, uttering, “Wow!”

“But I’m so happy, I’m so proud. That night was amazing,” Bunny said.

Kansas City Royals and a Bunny on a horse

The singer’s fans — they call themselves “los conejos,” the bunnies — have come to expect amazing shows from the three-time Grammy winner whose music was used by two Royals players last season as their walk-up songs.

Venezuelan third baseman Maikel Garcia psyched himself up to “25/8,” and Puerto Rican outfielder Nelson Velázquez walked up to “Tu No Metes Cabra,” — which means “I’m not scared of you.”

In Kansas City, fans will expect to see him riding a horse inside T-Mobile like he’s done already at other tour stops, drawing the ire of PETA, which called it “cruel and irresponsible.”

“Bad Bunny riding a horse at his Most Wanted Tour shouldn’t come as a surprise,” Billboard wrote after one of his shows in Los Angeles last week. “After all, the vibe is cowboy aesthetic, with fans adopting Western wear, cowboy boots and hats as outfit inspiration for the trek.”

Bad Bunny, @sanbenito, officially holds the record for the highest grossing concerts in the history of the arena; tonight is the 3rd night of three sold-out shows in Los Angeles! #BadBunny #MostWantedTour pic.twitter.com/iw7AkVaq8D — Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) March 15, 2024

Bunny wears a fringed suit and rides out from backstage on a horse at the beginning of the second act, according to Billboard, which said this is perhaps the first time a reggaeton artist has included a horse in a show.

But it’s not uncommon at Latin concerts, where Mexican entertainers, for instance, have shown they can sing and ride at the same time.

Bunny has been traveling with two horses — Bucky and Trumpet — and their trainer and owner.

Bad Bunny’s jump rope, nail polish

Will his equine co-stars become some of those essentials he never travels without?

Like his nail polish. He told GQ: “It’s almost always black so that it’s the most generic.”

Or a jump rope: “The jump rope always has to be with me because I am not someone who does a lot of exercise. … It’s easy, you can do it in your room or anywhere.”

Or a handbag: “I always have to have an accessible handbag.”

“The way that he has transitioned into fashion, the way that he dressed in drag in his music video (‘Yo Perreo Sola’) even though Hispanic culture can be a little homophobic — he took that chance, and instead of hurting his career, it made him bigger,” Cardi B told Harper’s Bazaar two years ago when the magazine put Bunny on the cover in a couture skirt by Louis Vuitton.

The earrings and necklaces were from Tiffany & Co.

Bad Bunny for Harper's Bazaar Icons. pic.twitter.com/OJrnbVZUBK — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) August 16, 2022

Bad Bunny for Harper’s Bazaar pic.twitter.com/xltAPh4UKO — Kea (@jacquemusx) August 16, 2022

He walked GQ through his can’t-live-without possessions a few years ago, and not surprisingly many were style statements.

He doesn’t travel without his sunglasses. He’s been passionate about them since he was a little kid in school who got in trouble for breaking the no-sunglasses dress codes.

“I love sunglasses that are different. rare, hard to find, colorful ones,” he told GQ, showing off a bedazzled pair of square-framed Guccis and round Chanel sunglasses in white.

Just as colorful as his sunglasses are his socks. Bold colors. Fun patterns.

“Whether it’s to show or just have them it makes me feel good having them on even if you can’t see them,” he said, showing off a yellow pair.

He likes yellow. And pink.

Bunny loves his kicks, too

He doesn’t travel without his sneakers, either. He’s so fanatical that he once bought a pair he coveted even though they were the wrong size. He was determined to have them even if he had to wear them wrapped around his neck by the laces.

But they’re not necessarily his favorites.

“These are never missing from my trips,” he told the men’s magazine, holding up a pair of beaten-up white Reeboks.

“I’ve had these sneakers since the beginning of my career, since day one. So it’s that dynamic, they’ve traveled with me to all the places I have been to, to all the countries and on the most important stages I’ve walked on, … well, they have been there too. And it’s very symbolic, these are always traveling with me.”

But the most important thing he travels with is something his doctor prescribed: his contact lenses.

Contrary to what you might think, not all bunnies have great eyesight.

“My doctor told me that this is the most essential thing, this thing you see here looks very small, it looks insignificant. But it’s my entire life inside a package,” he said in his GQ interview, holding up a contact lens case.

“I can’t see without my glasses and so, there’s a problem. I love using dark sunglasses. So (those) things don’t combine, so I’m always with my contacts. It’s really the most essential thing.”

Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at T-Mobile Center. Tickets are $81.95-$451.95 via t-mobilecenter.com.