What time is the April 8 total solar eclipse in Montana? Find out here with your ZIP code

The total solar eclipse anticipated to cross a swath of the United States on April 8 will be miles from Montana, but that doesn't mean state residents can't experience some partial effects. Montanans across the state will see the outlying effects differently -- it's a big state, after all.

Most of Montana will see about a 35 percent eclipse around the noon hour on Monday, April 8. But location can shift that time, so use the tool below to find the best time for your area.

