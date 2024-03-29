What time is the April 8 total solar eclipse in Lubbock? Find out here with your ZIP code

If you live in Texas, you'll likely have a pretty good view of the total solar eclipse that will pass through the area on April 8.

Timing is one of the most important details in viewing the eclipse. Depending on where you live in the state, you could see it anywhere from just after noon to around 3 p.m.

Whether you're in Del Rio, where the eclipse's path enters the state, or Lubbock or Amarillo where you'll get a good view, we've got you covered on the best time to see the eclipse in your location.

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Del Rio: 12:11 p.m. to 2:51 p.m.

Del Rio will be among the first of the Texas cities to begin seeing the eclipse April 8 as its path crosses from Mexico to the U.S. Though the eclipse will begin around 12:11 p.m., the city will be cast in complete darkness from 1:28 p.m. to 1:31 p.m.

San Antonio: 12:14 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

San Antonio is right on the edge of the eclipse's path of totality, meaning it won't be shrouded in darkness for as long as some other cities. The eclipse is expected to begin at 12:14 and will be completely dark from 1:33 p.m. to 1:34 p.m.

Austin: 12:17 p.m. to 2:58 p.m.

Austin is also on the outskirts of the path of totality, though it's slightly closer than San Antonio. The eclipse it set to begin around 12:17 p.m. It will be totally dark from 1:35 p.m. to 1:38 p.m., and the eclipse is expected to end shortly before 3 p.m.

Several school districts near Austin have canceled classes on April 8, and nearby cities have released disaster declarations for that day.

Dallas: 12:23 p.m. to 3:02 p.m.

Dallas will be completely dark from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m., but the eclipse is expected to begin at 12:23 p.m. and last until 3:02 p.m.

Texarkana: 12:28 p.m. to 3:07 p.m.

Texarkana, one of the last Texas cities to be able to see the eclipse as it leaves the state, will be in total darkness from 1:46 p.m. to 1:49 p.m. Those in the city will be able to start seeing the eclipse at 12:28 p.m. and will get their last glimpses of the eclipse at 3:07 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What time is April 8 eclipse in Lubbock? Find out here with ZIP code