What time is the April 8 solar eclipse in Wisconsin? Find out here with your ZIP code

APPLETON — "The Great American Eclipse" is just around the corner — or orbital plane, to be exact — an event that won't happen over Appleton for another 20 years.

On Monday, April 8, millions of people across 13 states will experience full darkness early- to mid-afternoon as the moon blocks the sun's light along a 115-mile-wide, southwest-to-northeast path across the continent. That doesn't mean the rest of the United States will miss out on the awesome phenomenon.

If you time it right, you'll still be able to have fun while experiencing a partial solar eclipse — which, for the initiated, may feel like a regular day of overcast. It just takes a few critical props to properly enjoy it, like eye-protective solar eclipse glasses.

But in the absence of solar eclipse glasses, you can raise a pasta colander to the sky and look at the eclipse shadows on the sidewalk or ground, which will look like a hundred little Pac-Man shapes. You can also make a DIY pinhole camera using card stock, aluminum foil, scissors and a pin, paper clip or pencil, following these handy NASA instructions.

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Enter your ZIP code to see when the solar eclipse will reach your area and for how long, as well as what percent of the sun will be obscured at the eclipse's peak.

When can I see the solar eclipse from northeast Wisconsin?

Here is the solar eclipse information stargazers need to know if they plan to view the eclipse from one of northeast Wisconsin's major cities:

Appleton — 12:54 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

The birthplace of Houdini will experience its mid-day metamorphosis from 12:54 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:08 p.m. when the moon covers 84.7% of the sun. Appleton residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:33 p.m. and again at 2:43 p.m.

According to The Weather Channel's 10-Day forecast, there's a 60% chance of showers. Cloud coverage means viewers won't see much at all but a gray day.

Green Bay — 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

As the eclipse undergoes its own American tale along its southwest-to-northeast path, Wisconsin's third largest city will see it slightly after the Madison and Milwaukee areas. Green Bay will experience the partial solar eclipse from 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:09 p.m. when the moon covers 84.6% of the sun. Green Bay residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:34 p.m. and again at 2:43:45 p.m.

According to The Weather Channel's 10-Day forecast, there's a 50% chance of showers. Cloud coverage means viewers won't see much at all but a gray day.

Oconto — 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m.

The moon's shadow over the sun will lumber over Oconto from 12:55 p.m. to 3:21 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:09 p.m. when the moon covers 83.6% of the sun. Oconto residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:34:35 p.m. and again at 2:44 p.m.

According to The Weather Channel's 10-Day forecast, there's a 40% chance of showers. Cloud coverage means viewers won't see much at all but a gray day.

Sturgeon Bay — 12:56 p.m. to 3:22 p.m.

Avid anglers and hikers of Sturgeon Bay will be able to see the sky dim from 12:56 p.m. to 3:22 p.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 2:10 p.m. when the moon covers 84.6% of the sun. Oconto residents can see the eclipse at 50% of its peak coverage at 1:35 p.m. and again at 2:44 p.m.

According to The Weather Channel's 10-Day forecast, there's a 50% chance of showers. Cloud coverage means viewers won't see much at all but a gray day.

When can I see the solar eclipse from my Wisconsin city?

Use this map and zoom in to determine when your city will see the peak total or partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

Note: Zoom in and click on the map below to see where and when the solar eclipse will peak in your area. For example, if you click on Green Bay, you'll see the peak time will be at 2:09:10 p.m.

