What time is the April 8 solar eclipse in Central PA? Find out here with your ZIP code

If you live in south-central Pennsylvania, you could have a pretty good view of the total solar eclipse that will pass through the area on April 8.

Timing is one of the most important details in viewing the eclipse.

Here are the times to view the solar eclipse in south-central Pennsylvania:

Partial eclipse begins at 2:05 p.m.

Maximum eclipse begins at 3:21 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends at 4:33 p.m.

The best time to view the eclipse in south-central Pennsylvania will be at 3:21 p.m.

USA TODAY offers a tool that allows users to search eclipse times by Zip Code:

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: What time is the April 8 solar eclipse in Central PA?