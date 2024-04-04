What time is the April 8 solar eclipse? Here’s when to see it from 16 Kentucky cities

The April 8 total solar eclipse is just a few days away, and given the next one like it won’t occur again until 2044, you don’t want to miss this spectacular event.

To help you get the most out of the experience, we’ve rounded up eclipse viewing times for 16 of Kentucky’s most-populated cities and towns.

For each location, we’ve simulated eclipse times using the interactive map at eclipse2024.org. We’ve played out what time observers will first be able to notice the moon gradually moving over the sun’s face, when the eclipse will reach its peak for that area and when the moon will have completely moved away from the sun.

April 8’s total solar eclipse will completely block the sun’s light and create a 115-mile-wide “path of totality” across much of the U.S. Those outside the path will see a partial solar eclipse. NASA Scientific Visualization Studio

It’s worth remembering that in only a few places in Western Kentucky, specifically around Paducah and Henderson, will observers get to experience a total solar eclipse. For observers in every other part of Kentucky, the eclipse will appear as a partial eclipse.

So, if you’re observing the eclipse in the Bluegrass State, but outside of the Paducah/Henderson area, you’ll need to keep your eclipse viewer or glasses on throughout the entire event. Otherwise, you risk doing serious damage to your eyes.

All of the viewing times listed below are local time.

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse over Kentucky?

Louisville:

Eclipse begins: 1:50 p.m.

Peak eclipse: 3:07 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:21 p.m.

Lexington:

Eclipse begins: 1:51 p.m.

Peak eclipse: 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:24 p.m.

Bowling Green:

Eclipse begins: 12:46 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 2:05 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 3:21 p.m.

Owensboro:

Eclipse begins: 12:46 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 2:04 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 3:19 p.m.

Covington:

Eclipse begins: 1:54 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:23 p.m.

Georgetown

Eclipse begins: 1:53 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:08 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:23 p.m.

Richmond

Eclipse begins: 1:53 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:22 p.m.

Florence

Eclipse begins: 1:53 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:23 p.m.

Elizabethtown

Eclipse begins: 1:50 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:06 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:20 p.m.

Nicholasville

Eclipse begins: 1:52 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:08 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:22 p.m.

Hopkinsville

Eclipse begins: 12:46 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 2:03 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 3:18 p.m.

Jeffersontown

Eclipse begins: 1:51 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:07 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:21 p.m.

Independence

Eclipse begins: 1:54 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:23 p.m.

Frankfort

Eclipse begins: 1:52 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 3:08 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:22 p.m.

Henderson

Eclipse begins: 12:47 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 2:02 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 3:18 p.m.

Paducah

Eclipse begins: 12:45 p.m.

Eclipse peaks: 2 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 3:16 p.m.

