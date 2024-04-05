What time is the April 8 solar eclipse? Here’s when to see it in Illinois and Missouri

It’s almost time for the April 8 solar eclipse, and multiple locations in Illinois are within the path of totality, while others will see a partial eclipse.

To safely view the solar eclipse, you will need to wear specific glasses as the only time you don’t risk permanent vision loss is during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse, according to NASA. Using a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter is unsafe.

“A total solar eclipse is a rare and remarkable event,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in an April 4 press release. “Everyone in the eclipse’s path is set for a truly memorable experience and we, in public health, want to ensure it is a safe one as well. Please make sure you, your family, and friends take appropriate precautions this coming Monday, April 8th to avoid any injury or illness.”

Many metro-east and St. Louis region residents will have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse at 99% sun coverage Monday, and some locations within the metro area and in southern Illinois will see totality.

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Here’s when you can see the eclipse in Belleville and nearby, with information from NASA.

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse over Illinois and Missouri?

Belleville, Ill., partial eclipse

Starts: 12:43 p.m.

Maximum of 99.7% sun coverage at 2 p.m.

Ends: 3:17 p.m.

St. Louis, Mo., partial eclipse

Starts: 12:43 p.m.

Maximum of 99.1% sun coverage at 2 p.m.

Ends: 3:17 p.m.

Chicago partial eclipse

Starts: 12:51 p.m.

Maximum of 93.9% sun coverage at 2:07 p.m.

Ends: 3:21 p.m.

Springfield, Ill. partial eclipse

Starts: 12:45 p.m.

Maximum of 96.9% sun coverage at 2:02 p.m.

Ends: 3:18 p.m.

Bloomington, Ill. partial eclipse

Starts: 12:47 p.m.

Maximum of 96% sun coverage at 2:04 p.m.

Ends: 3:19 p.m.

Centralia, Ill.

Partial eclipse starts: 12:44 p.m.

Totality begins at 2 p.m. and lasts 2 minutes and 51 seconds

Partial eclipse ends: 3:18 p.m.

Get those eclipse glasses ready! We are just ONE WEEK away. Before you hit the road, please remember:



Don't drive wearing your eclipse glasses

Ensure your headlights are on

Exit the road before viewing the eclipse

Check travel conditions at https://t.co/pUbURj5His — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) April 2, 2024

Red bud, Ill.

Partial eclipse starts: 12:42 p.m.

Totality begins at 2 p.m. and lasts 1 minute and 4 seconds

Partial eclipse ends: 3:17 p.m.

Carbondale, Ill.

Partial eclipse starts: 12:43 p.m.

Totality begins at 1:59 p.m. and lasts 4 minutes and 10 seconds

Partial eclipse ends: 3:18 p.m.

Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Partial eclipse starts: 12:42 p.m.

Totality begins at 1:58 p.m. and lasts 4 minutes and 8 seconds

Partial eclipse ends: 3:17 p.m.

Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Partial eclipse starts: 12:39 p.m.

Totality begins at 1:56 p.m. and lasts 4 minutes and 9 seconds

Partial eclipse ends: 3:15 p.m.