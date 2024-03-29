What time is the April 8 partial solar eclipse in the Poconos? Check here with ZIP code

While the Poconos won't see a total solar eclipse on April 8, those watching the sky here will see high percentages of the sun blocked out by the moon.

In northeast Pennsylvania, the partial solar eclipse will start a little after 2 p.m., peak before 3:30, and end just after 4:30.

Honesdale: 2:09 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

The eclipse peaks at 3:24 p.m. with the sun 94.8% obscured.

Starrucca: 2:09 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

At the far north end of Wayne County — closer to the path of totality — this borough will see the sun 96.2% obscured by the moon at 3:24 p.m.

Milford: 2:09 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

At the peak at 3:24 p.m., 93.4% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Stroudsburg: 2:08 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

The eclipse peaks at 3:23 p.m., when 92.6% of the sun will be obscured by the moon.

Mount Pocono: 2:08 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

At the peak, 3:23 p.m., there will be 93.3% coverage of the sun.

Jim Thorpe: 2:07 p.m. to 4:34 p.m.

The eclipse peaks at 3:23 p.m. with 92.9% coverage.

Scranton: 2:08 p.m. to 4:34 p.m.

Scranton will see 94.7% of the sun blocked by the moon at the peak of 3:23 p.m.

Hazleton: 2:07 p.m. to 4:34 p.m.

At the peak at 3:23 p.m., the sun will be 93.4% obscured by the moon.

