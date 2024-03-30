What time is the April 8 eclipse in Southern California? Find out here with your ZIP code

While Southern California won't be in the direct path of the solar eclipse on April 8, the Golden State still has the chance to see a show and witness what experts call an extraordinary phenomenon.

A large swath of the country falls in the path of totality, the area where the moon's shadow completely covers the sun. Most other places in the U.S. will see some of portion of the eclipse.

Can I see the solar eclipse in California?

The first contact in Southern California is expected just after 10 a.m., said Vanessa Alarcon, an astronomical observer at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She cautioned to wear protective glasses to look directly at the eclipse. People also could project the image of the sun onto another surface using a handmade device or even a kitchen tool.

Astronomers have precisely predicted how much of the eclipse will be visible at specific points across the globe. You can find that information for your individual ZIP code below.

Because the eclipse is in the middle of the day the amount of light pollution is irrelevant, said Jerry Thompson, vice president of programs for the Ventura County Astronomical Society.

But you'll be better off if you plan. Keep an eye on the weather report for clouds. If you're in areas like Ventura that get covered by marine layer, Thompson said, consider heading for the hills.

To get a clear line of sight, make sure you're out from under the cover of trees and tall buildings.

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What time is the solar eclipse in California? Search by ZIP code