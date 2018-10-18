It’s Time for Americans to Take Back the Vote

In many places, Republicans have fundamentally changed the electoral system in a way that undermines the principle of one person, one vote.

When students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the largest historically black public college in the country, go to vote this fall, half of them will be voting in the state’s Sixth Congressional District and the other half will be voting in the 13th Congressional District.

If a student moves from one campus dorm to another, they could be forced to register to vote in a completely different congressional district.

Until 2016, the school’s predominantly African-American student body voted in the state’s 12th Congressional District. But after federal courts found that Republicans had illegally divvied up North Carolina’s congressional map by race–including in the 12th District–to help ensure that the party would have far greater power than its voter support would merit, Republican state legislators crafted a new congressional map based on partisanship instead. One result of their effort was to divide the North Carolina A&T campus in half, cracking the school community and leaving the students with diminished voting power.

While Republicans in North Carolina have been particularly brazen–one state representative even admitted that in 2016 they drew themselves into a 10-3 majority in the congressional delegation because they were simply unable to create a map with 11 Republican seats–their attempts to suppress the vote are part of a much larger national effort. While literacy tests, the poll tax and Jim Crow are now of a bygone era, new methods have been enacted to facilitate discrimination and voter disenfranchisement. In many places, Republicans have fundamentally changed the electoral system in a way that undermines the principle of “one person, one vote.”

There have been two defining moments in these efforts. The first came after Republicans gained majority power at the state and local level during the 2010 midterms. In the 2011 reapportionment of seats, the GOP locked themselves into power through unprecedented gerrymandering, the practice of drawing absurdly shaped voting districts for the sake of outsize political advantage. This happens often through a combination of consolidating–or packing–the opposition’s voters into a minimal number of districts when possible or otherwise widely distributing–or cracking–them so that candidates supported by these voters can be more easily defeated.

In June, the Supreme Court mistakenly declined to rule on two major relevant cases. One was in Wisconsin, where Republicans drew laughable maps–but the other was in Maryland, where Democrats ensured that seven of the state’s eight congressional seats went to that party, in a state that in 2014 elected a Republican governor. There is a history of both parties using gerrymandering to their advantage, but recent inappropriate redistricting efforts have by far been the creation of Republicans. And the impacts of their efforts have been profound and enduring.

In 2012, Democrats won 1.37 million more votes than Republicans in U.S. House of Representatives races–but Republicans won a 33-seat majority. The same kinds of results have occurred at the state legislative level. Just last year in Virginia, Democrats won 54% of the statewide vote in races for the house of delegates, but Republicans still maintained a one-seat majority in the chamber.

While I’m confident there will be a blue wave in the upcoming midterms, I’m concerned that it will be weakened by a gerrymandered Republican seawall. Some research shows that Democrats will have to win the national popular vote by up to 11 percentage points just to win back a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

This weakens our democracy. It makes some voters’ ballots more powerful than others. And by eliminating truly competitive elections, it encourages politicians to vote for laws that put the interests of a few before the well-being of all, with no electoral consequence.

The second defining moment was the fallout from the Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby County decision, which, under me, the Justice Department opposed. The decision was centered around a key element of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which made more difficult the enactment of discriminatory state laws or practices that sought to disenfranchise voters of color. The act was largely responsible for minimizing racially based voter discrimination in substantial parts of the country. Under the law, jurisdictions with a history of discriminatory behavior had to “preclear” with the U.S. Department of Justice any changes to voting laws or procedures that might affect minorities. The legislation had an astounding effect: In Mississippi, the percentage of the eligible black voter population increased from not even 7% in 1965 to nearly 60% in 1967. But in Shelby County, the court’s conservative members wrongly killed the preclearance process.