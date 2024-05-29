Time and again, parents learn too late of potential abuses at residential youth programs

Private boarding schools, boot camps, treatment centers and wilderness camps for youth were widely marketed to parents and grew into a multibillion-dollar industry across the U.S. for decades – until widespread problems related to abuse of children and fraud led to lawsuits, criminal investigations and closures.

Often, parents discovered too late that there was nothing therapeutic about the costly programs and that children were traumatized by their experiences.

Here's a look at allegations over the past eight years involving residential youth homes in Iowa and Nebraska, whether for-profit, nonprofit or government-run:

Midwest Academy, Keokuk: Owner convicted of assaulting, sexually exploiting a student

One tough-love boarding school called Midwest Academy in Keokuk advertised a “merit model” of behavioral modification that some former students and parents later likened to brainwashing. Boys and girls reported being stripped of their possessions and shoes, cut off from communication with family, and prohibited from speaking to peers until they earned privileges through “good behavior, academics, and leadership.”

This Midwest Academy building, shown in February 2016, was closed after law enforcement officers raided the private boarding school in January of that year.

Founded by Robert Lichfield, who with others started numerous tough-love schools across the country, Midwest Academy was run by Ben Trane and housed around 100 students. After the FBI raided the 13-year-old school in 2016 amid allegations of sex abuse and fraud, Watchdog found it had been subject to 80 calls to law enforcement in three years and the subject of 19 founded child abuse claims.

Complaints obtained from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department under open records law showed reports of beatings, sex between residents and staff, ignored pleas for medical attention, cutting, sexually assaults and suicide attempts.

At least three other boarding schools in Iowa – Cono Christian School, Maharishi’s boarding program for international students in Fairfield and the Scattergood Friends college program in West Branch – had no oversight at the time by Iowa’s Department of Human Services. Maharishi and Scattergood Friends do have oversight now, after legislators passed a measure to make sure all residential programs for youth are inspected.

Midwest Academy’s Trane was convicted of assaulting and sexually exploiting a female student and was sentenced to nine years in prison. His conviction was upheld upon appeal in 2023. Former students and parents also won a civil lawsuit against him, Midwest Academy Treatment and Midwest Academy Scholarship Fund.

Watchdog also investigated Lichfield and the now-defunct World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools, which he founded. The probe found schools associated with the association's network, and others modeled after them, would get new clients from troubled-teen websites in which consultants were paid for referrals.

Clarinda Academy: Shut down after allegations of injuring children

In 2018, another Watchdog probe showed that children at the privately owned Clarinda Academy in far southwest Iowa had been slammed to the ground and injured while being punished, kept in a suspension room for weeks at a time and forced to sit and stare at walls for hours. The Watchdog investigation also found that staff forged documents related to children’s care.

That home housed hundreds of delinquents and foster children ages 13 to 18 with significant behavioral and mental health needs — about two-thirds from outside Iowa. Its owner, Sequel Youth and Family Services, was a national company specializing in residential programs for youth.

Sequel shut down Clarinda Academy, its flagship operation among 35 residential centers in 16 states at the time, in 2021.

Boys Town, Omaha: Secrecy shrouds reports of rapes on campus

Last year, Watchdog revealed that 12 rapes were reported over five years, from 2018 to 2022, at Boys Town in Omaha, where Iowa’s Department of Human Services sends delinquent and foster kids. Last year, another two rapes were reported at Boys Town, Nebraska Crime Commission statistics show. Boys Town has repeatedly refused to release police incident reports related to those assaults at the historic home on the west side of Omaha, one of the most prominent youth residential programs in the country.

State Training School, Eldora: Under court supervision after using 'torture'

Sued by advocacy groups over the treatment of residents, the State Training School for boys at Eldora has operated under court-ordered supervision after being told to stop using harsh discipline methods, including a physical restraining device, on juvenile delinquents. A judge characterized its use as "torture."

"The wrap" is a restraint device that was used at the State Training School for boys at Eldora, Iowa.

In addition, the superintendent, deputy superintendent and treatment program administrator at Eldora were fired this year following an investigation into allegations that a counselor had phone sex with a delinquent boy and also discussed having sex in person, letters obtained by Watchdog showed.

Sarah Perry, 39, of Marshalltown faces criminal allegations she had an improper relationship with a teen she’d counseled since 2022. Perry resigned before her arrest last November, charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a counselor and one count of sexual misconduct. Perry, who has pleaded not guilty, could not be reached for comment.

Cono Christian School, near Walker: Former students allege physical abuse

Cono Christian School’s program for struggling seventh- to 12th-graders closed in 2017 – the same year Iowa legislators passed a law requiring certification and new safety measures at private residential facilities for youth. The site now offers a day school and homeschooling and is owned by the Presbyterian Church in America.

Former residents, now adults, living in states outside Iowa, allege a principal and some teachers disciplined youth by sending them to a basement for days, even weeks, at a time and hit them with a long wooden paddle. A former headmaster told Watchdog that the discipline wasn't perfect, but it wasn't abuse.

The National Institutes of Health has said teen programs using "fear and tough treatment" are not successful and can worsen existing behavioral problems.

Abuse, excessive restraint, forced isolation, suicides and deaths have continued unabated at U.S. homes for troubled teens for decades, despite landmark research in 2008 by the Government Accountability Office, piles of exposes by newspapers and calls for action from dozens of child welfare and advocacy organizations.

More than 100 members of the U.S. House and Senate from both parties are co-sponsoring legislation called the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which would require more accountability and transparency at youth residential care facilities. The bill is backed in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Charles Grassley, as well as U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Zach Nunn and Ashley Hinson in the House.

