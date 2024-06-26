Timbuktu's jihadist police chief guilty of war crimes

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud allegedly destroyed anciet buildings in the historic city of Timbuktu [AFP]

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has convicted the former head of the Islamic police in Mali's historic city of Timbuktu for crimes against humanity and forcing hundreds of women into sexual slavery.

Prosecutors say al-Hassan ag Abdoul Aziz ag Mohamed ag Mahmoud led a "reign of terror" in Timbuktu after it was overrun in 2012 by the al-Qaeda linked Ansar Dine group.

He faced charges of torture, rape, sexual slavery and other inhumane acts.

He is also alleged to have helped destroy ancient mausoleums in Timbuktu.

Hassan was handed over to the ICC in 2018 by the Malian authorities - five years after French troops helped liberate Timbuktu from the jihadists.

Ansar Dine was one of several Islamist groups to exploit an ethnic Tuareg uprising to take over cities in northern Mali.

In his role as police chief, Hassan oversaw punishments against residents of the city.

Women could be punished with lashings on the spot for breaking rules such as not wearing gloves at the market, according to evidence found by ICC prosecutors.

[Getty Images/BBC]

